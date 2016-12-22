Damon's debut for Tribe cut short by cramping
Cleveland cited "general cramping" as the reason behind Damon's early departure, and he backed up that description by rattling off a short list of issues. The bottom line was that Damon felt tightness throughout his body, but no single ailment is believed to be serious enough to keep him out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Chicago.
"I felt it in my hands, the back, the calves," Damon said on Wednesday night. "I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me.' Sometimes I guess when you get jacked up and ready to go, this kind of stuff can happen. I plan to be ready tomorrow."
Damon, who was officially added to the roster on Tuesday, went 0-for-3 with a walk in his Indians debut on Wednesday. The 38-year-old felt a few areas of his body tightening up prior to his final at-bat in the sixth inning and decided it was best to pull himself out of the game. Shelley Duncan took over in left field.
Prior to joining the Indians in Chicago, Damon spent two weeks training in dry conditions at the club's facility in Goodyear, Ariz. He believes the humidity in Chicago played a role in the cramping. Damon noted that he takes blood-pressure medication due to a hereditary issue, and that can deplete the potassium levels in his body.
Damon planned on taking some potassium supplements and hydrating leading up to Thursday's game.
"It's a little embarrassing," Damon said. "I did everything I needed to do. I think I'm just not used to the humidity here. That's just one of those freak things."
