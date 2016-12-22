Damon's debut for Tribe cut short by cramping

CHICAGO -- Indians outfielder Johnny Damon was admittedly a little embarrassed about exiting Wednesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox in bottom of the sixth inning.

Cleveland cited "general cramping" as the reason behind Damon's early departure, and he backed up that description by rattling off a short list of issues. The bottom line was that Damon felt tightness throughout his body, but no single ailment is believed to be serious enough to keep him out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Chicago.

"I felt it in my hands, the back, the calves," Damon said on Wednesday night. "I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me.' Sometimes I guess when you get jacked up and ready to go, this kind of stuff can happen. I plan to be ready tomorrow."